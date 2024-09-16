27-year-old murdered
Stabbed through the heart over 30 euros: 20 years in prison
It was a drug deal with a fatal outcome: because of an argument over 30 euros, an Algerian stabbed his cocaine customer in the heart with full force. Although the 32-year-old vehemently denied the murder, the jury was convinced that the man, who had several previous convictions, was guilty. He was not sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The scene that took place in a cab in Ottakring on December 10, 2023 lasted just a few seconds. But that was enough for a 27-year-old to die. An Algerian murdered him with two stab wounds to the heart - that was the verdict of the jury in Vienna's regional court.
30 euros were the trigger
The 32-year-old vehemently proclaimed his innocence during the murder trial: "I didn't do it." According to the prosecution, the victim wanted to buy cocaine from the drug dealer. He was supposed to pay 30 euros for a sample of the white powder, but refused. A discussion ensued, the 27-year-old wanted to leave the scene together with his wife - when he was already halfway into a cab, the Algerian stabbed him in the heart.
The stab was made with such force "that it pierced the heart and even went through a rib", the prosecutor described. The taxi driver reacted immediately and took the seriously injured man to Vienna General Hospital - where he ultimately died in the emergency room. The perpetrator fled immediately after the fatal stabbing.
"For me, the eyes are very striking"
Nevertheless, he was arrested a few days later: The 27-year-old's wife was able to describe the drug dealer so precisely that the police database only spit out eight people. She recognized the now accused Algerian with a ninety percent probability. And she also said in court: "For me, the eyes are very striking. But you can never be one hundred percent sure." But the woman was "pretty sure".
That seems to be enough for the jury: After a short deliberation period, they found the 32-year-old guilty of murder. The convicted man receives a 20-year sentence - not legally binding.
