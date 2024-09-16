Stabbed through the heart over 30 euros: 20 years in prison

"For me, the eyes are very striking"

Nevertheless, he was arrested a few days later: The 27-year-old's wife was able to describe the drug dealer so precisely that the police database only spit out eight people. She recognized the now accused Algerian with a ninety percent probability. And she also said in court: "For me, the eyes are very striking. But you can never be one hundred percent sure." But the woman was "pretty sure".