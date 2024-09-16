34 women on hunger strike in Iranian prison

More and more Iranian women are ignoring the headscarf requirement

Since the protests, more and more Iranian women, especially in large cities, have ignored the obligation to wear the obligatory headscarf. There are still regular - and sometimes violent - checks by the morality police, but without the success hoped for by the leadership. The Islamic dress code is also no longer strictly observed by women. Long jackets and robes were supposed to cover the "provocative female body contours". However, this has become less and less the case since the protests.