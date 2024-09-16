Vorteilswelt
On Europe's stage

That was strong – the Fivers caused an “alarm”!

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 11:24

The Fivers celebrated a clear 35:27 victory in the European Cup opener in Vilnius on Sunday evening. Team wing Nigg, keeper Bergmann and Co. were strong despite a hell of a noise after the break - and can already think about the second round before the second leg on Saturday. Olympiakos Piraeus would be waiting there.

It was loud. Horns, megaphones and sirens made a hell of a racket - but in the end the Fivers caused an "alarm" for their opponents. Because the team from Margot got off to an impressive start in the European Handball Cup at HC Amber in Vilnius. After trailing 12:12 at the break, the visitors turned on the heat against the Lithuanian quarter-finalists from the previous season - and ran out clear 35:27 winners in the final minutes! "We stayed calm and had some great spells in the second half," said club boss Tom Menzl. "Our game is looking better and better. You can tell that something is growing together between the youngsters and the veterans."

Team winger Jakob Nigg was top scorer with nine goals. (Bild: Fivers/Toni Nigg)
Team winger Jakob Nigg was top scorer with nine goals.
Top, for example, was keeper and U20 European Championship winger Leon Bergmann, who saved three consecutive seven-meter penalties in the final period and ended up with a 45% save rate. Menzl: "He was always there and was totally convincing." Bergmann himself emphasized: "We played our game consistently. A +8 despite loud boos and disruptive noise is not a bad performance." This also included team wing and top scorer Jakob Nigg. Menzl praised: "Nine shots, nine goals - a 100 percent rate in the European Cup is strong."

The Fivers in Vilnius, club legend Vitas Ziura was also there. (Bild: Fivers/Toni Nigg)
The Fivers in Vilnius, club legend Vitas Ziura was also there.
Fivers legend Vitas Ziura was also delighted. The Lithuanian guided the team through the old town. And did not miss the opportunity to toast the successful start to the 17th "European Tour" of the last 30 years with former colleagues such as Markus Kolar. The Viennese can already look towards promotion and the second round ahead of the second leg on Saturday in Hollgasse. Olympiakos Piraeus would be waiting there. The Greeks, with whom former Fivers goalie Thomas Bauer became champions in 2022, reached the final of the European Cup last season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
