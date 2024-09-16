That was strong – the Fivers caused an “alarm”!

It was loud. Horns, megaphones and sirens made a hell of a racket - but in the end the Fivers caused an "alarm" for their opponents. Because the team from Margot got off to an impressive start in the European Handball Cup at HC Amber in Vilnius. After trailing 12:12 at the break, the visitors turned on the heat against the Lithuanian quarter-finalists from the previous season - and ran out clear 35:27 winners in the final minutes! "We stayed calm and had some great spells in the second half," said club boss Tom Menzl. "Our game is looking better and better. You can tell that something is growing together between the youngsters and the veterans."