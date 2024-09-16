After Bucs game
Dead after shooting outside NFL stadium in Detroit!
A tragedy occurred on Sunday afternoon in Detroit. After the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (20:16 for Tampa Bay), an argument escalated in the home team's tailgating zone and a man was killed in the shooting.
In the USA, it is customary to meet in the parking lot a few hours before football games for tailgating parties. This involves firing up the barbecue and toasting with beer. Usually a peaceful sporting custom ...
Not so on Sunday, however, when an argument between two men escalated after the game. According to the Detroit Free Press, they are said to have shaken hands after the altercation, with one of them allegedly pulling out a firearm and firing it at his opponent. The victim died at the scene and a third person was injured in the immediate vicinity.
"It's ridiculous"
"Tailgating, alcohol and weapons. It doesn't go together," reads a statement from Detroit Police Chief James White, who strongly condemns the "gun-loving" society in the USA. "We pull them out in every little conflict. It's ridiculous. If you want to fight, fight. Live to fight another day. But everyone has to have a gun to feel strong ..." His colleagues arrested the perpetrator at the scene; he was carrying two pistols.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
