Mountain and rafting tours despite fresh snow and storms

Rafting tour despite high water

The photos taken by the Palfau volunteer fire department near Landl on Sunday are also hard to believe. They show rafters on the flooding Salza. "No adrenaline rush in the world justifies endangering a human life or, in an emergency, the lives of the emergency services!" write the members of the fire brigade. "Especially these days, when the whole of Austria is in a state of emergency due to the weather conditions, water sports on the Salza are an absolute NO-GO!"