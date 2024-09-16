"An absolute no-go!"
Mountain and rafting tours despite fresh snow and storms
Some recreational athletes are seemingly unteachable: despite the most adverse conditions and storm warnings, the mountain rescue team had to go out on several missions on Sunday. Rafters were even spotted on the Salza. The emergency services continue to urge great caution!
It's hard to believe: while the weather is paralyzing half the country and causing major problems in many places, there are apparently quite a few people setting off on alpine tours.
On Sunday, for example, the mountain rescue team had to set off on a rescue mission in the challenging Gesäuse. On the descent from the Hesshütte, located between Hochtor and Zinödl at 1699 meters above sea level, two hikers made very slow progress due to the enormous amounts of snow - the mountain rescue team reported one and a half to two meters in the area of the Hesshütte. Fallen trees made the descent even more difficult.
Almost two meters of fresh snow
After the duo did not make it back to the valley in the expected time, relatives set the rescue chain in motion. "We were able to find them soaked but safe and sound in the lower Koderboden area and accompany them down to the valley," said the mountain rescue team. 26 Admont mountain rescuers and dog handlers from the Styrian Mountain Rescue Service were deployed.
On Saturday, a 59-year-old German man set off from Mitterberg-St. Martin am Grimming in the direction of Prentner Berg. He lost his way in the wet and snowy terrain, fell and injured himself. He alerted the mountain rescue service himself at around 6 pm. The Liezen Alpine Police and 19 members of Gröbming Mountain Rescue then climbed up to an altitude of around 1100 meters and brought the hypothermic man back down to the valley.
No adrenaline rush in the world justifies endangering a human life or, in an emergency, the lives of the emergency services!
FF Palfau
Rafting tour despite high water
The photos taken by the Palfau volunteer fire department near Landl on Sunday are also hard to believe. They show rafters on the flooding Salza. "No adrenaline rush in the world justifies endangering a human life or, in an emergency, the lives of the emergency services!" write the members of the fire brigade. "Especially these days, when the whole of Austria is in a state of emergency due to the weather conditions, water sports on the Salza are an absolute NO-GO!"
Enrico Radaelli from the Styrian mountain rescue service also appeals: "Winter has really set in on the mountains. As beautiful and tempting as the fresh snow is, restraint, respect and humility are now appropriate."
