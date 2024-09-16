New front runner! McLaren overtakes Red Bull

"When I joined the team last year, we were practically bottom of the table," said Piastri, looking back on the difficult start to the season last year. "Now we are at the top of the championship. It's great for the team to have achieved this turnaround." He is looking forward to what lies ahead, emphasized the 23-year-old Australian. With a 20-point lead over the "bulls" and plenty of self-confidence, McLaren now travels on to Singapore, where the next Grand Prix is scheduled for this weekend.