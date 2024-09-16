Battle in Formula 1
New front runner! McLaren overtakes Red Bull
By winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, McLaren has overtaken the Austrian-British racing team Red Bull Racing as the industry leader in Formula 1.
Oscar Piastri drove to his second triumph in the premier class on the street circuit in Baku on Sunday, while Lando Norris finished fourth after a race to catch up from 15th on the grid. Also because Max Verstappen weakened again, the Papaya team is in the lead in the constructors' championship after the 17th race of the season for the first time since 2014.
"When I joined the team last year, we were practically bottom of the table," said Piastri, looking back on the difficult start to the season last year. "Now we are at the top of the championship. It's great for the team to have achieved this turnaround." He is looking forward to what lies ahead, emphasized the 23-year-old Australian. With a 20-point lead over the "bulls" and plenty of self-confidence, McLaren now travels on to Singapore, where the next Grand Prix is scheduled for this weekend.
Norris continues to catch up
McLaren team boss Andrea Stella praised his protégé, saying he had driven "brilliantly". "His future is bright," emphasized the Italian, who also highlighted Norris' calm and composure. The Briton had to settle for 15th place on the grid due to a yellow flag in qualifying, but in the end the 24-year-old crossed the finish line on the Caspian Sea one place ahead of his world championship rival Verstappen in the Red Bull.
"It's been a while since we were at the top. That's nice," said Norris with a view to the team standings. It is also nice to have made up three points on Verstappen, added the McLaren hopeful. "That's certainly better than we expected."
His deficit to triple world champion Verstappen is now only 59 points. Piastri (-91) and the recently strong Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (-78), who finished second in Baku, also still have outsider chances seven races and three sprints before the end of the season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
