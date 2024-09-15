Automatically saved design

Worldskills in Lyon
The best young tiler in the world comes from Styria! The Worldskills in Lyon, France, ended on Sunday with two medals for Styrian participants. There were seven medals for the entire Austrian team.
There was great jubilation when the red-white-red flag in the "Wall and Floor Tiling" category appeared on the screens in the Olympique Lyon stadium. And indeed: the gold went to medal hopeful Florian Gruber from Aigen im Ennstal! It was a tie with Denmark.
Expert Andreas Stiegler stood at the very front, red-white-red around his shoulders, a sea of flags and cheering fans behind him. He and Skills Austria Managing Director Jürgen Kraft embraced each other. Row after row of supporters joined in, and shortly afterwards, when Stiegler was back in his seat, all you could hear was: "Zaum, zaum, zaum... cheers!"
Family rejoices with Magdalena Rath
Magdalena Rath from Bad Blumau was also able to celebrate. She won bronze in the "Digital Construction" skill. Mom Maria Rath was touched. "I really wish her well. She has worked so long and hard for this." The family will be throwing a big party at home in Bad Blumau - but only once the storms have subsided.
For expert Larissa Schneiderbauer from the University of Innsbruck, some of the tension is now gone: "My hands were shaking. You feel proud when you see them on the podium."
Austria proves itself with seven medals!
Red-White-Red sensationally achieved sixth place in the worldwide medal comparison with three gold, one silver and three bronze medals. The world champions come from Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Styria.
Not only was Manuel Bender crowned the best in the world in his field, but also the most successful member of the Austrian national team: the florist from Steyr in Upper Austria also won the prestigious title of "Best of Nation". This is the third gold medal for successful coach Johann Obendrauf (Floristik Obendrauf) from Styria (European Champion 2022 and World Champion 2019).
Winning streak continued
Stefan Huber (from Schönbach) and Christoph Kurz (from Zwettl) in Lower Austria can now also call themselves world champions. The duo won gold for Austria in concrete construction in impressive style. Austria thus continues an unprecedented winning streak at the world championships, which have been held since 1951.
Further precious metal went to: Lena Prinz, painter, Lower Austria; Lisa-Marie Spörk, hotel reception, Vienna; Stefan Moser, chemical laboratory technology, Tyrol.
Many medals of excellence collected
The so-called "Medal of Excellence", which is won after a certain number of points, was collected by 22 participants.
