250 Upper Austrians on their way to the disaster area

Comrades are now being helped

Although the all-clear can be given cautiously in Upper Austria, this is no reason for the helpers to take a breather. On the contrary, they are moving out to support their comrades in Lower Austria: Civil protection units from the districts of Braunau, Grieskirchen, Schärding, Steyr-Land, Vöcklabruck and Wels-Land were assembled. In the course of Sunday afternoon, six fire-fighting and disaster protection units (FKAT) with 250 personnel including large pumps and heavy equipment on 43 emergency vehicles were and will be deployed to Lower Austria.