Help for comrades
250 Upper Austrians on their way to the disaster area
They help and stick together! Upper Austria's firefighters have been in constant action for three days, making sure that our province escaped the flood disaster. Now they are helping their comrades in Lower Austria and six disaster trains are already on their way to the disaster area!
The fire departments in Upper Austria are still in action throughout the province. Despite decreasing rainfall, regional flooding is still occurring, triggering pumping and safety work by the fire departments. Since midnight, 275 fire departments with around 4100 firefighters have been involved in 370 operations. There are currently still 85 fire departments with around 1200 personnel in action.
Comrades are now being helped
Although the all-clear can be given cautiously in Upper Austria, this is no reason for the helpers to take a breather. On the contrary, they are moving out to support their comrades in Lower Austria: Civil protection units from the districts of Braunau, Grieskirchen, Schärding, Steyr-Land, Vöcklabruck and Wels-Land were assembled. In the course of Sunday afternoon, six fire-fighting and disaster protection units (FKAT) with 250 personnel including large pumps and heavy equipment on 43 emergency vehicles were and will be deployed to Lower Austria.
The provincial fire department command recommends the population:
- Stay away from torrents, flowing waters and flooded areas.
- Refrain from unnecessary car journeys or outdoor activities.
- Plan for disruptions in road and rail traffic, as well as energy supply.
- Keep windows, doors and skylights closed.
- Protect vulnerable areas with sandbags.
- Keep up to date with the flood warnings and follow the instructions of the authorities.
No injuries in Upper Austria so far
While one firefighter lost his life in action in Lower Austria, the fire departments in Upper Austria have so far been able to complete all their tasks without any major incidents.
On alert
The Upper Austrian fire departments are still on heightened alert for the coming night and tomorrow (Monday). The weather forecasts and the development of the water levels are being closely monitored.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.