When you are considered a high earner with an apprenticeship

All those who have completed an apprenticeship in their lives can now see in clear tables where they stand in terms of income compared to other apprenticeship graduates. At what point do you belong to the ten, twenty or thirty percent with the highest salaries, and at what point are you above the average? In addition: A CEO of a successful stock exchange company, who made it to the top with an apprenticeship qualification only, gives tips on how to succeed in a "career with an apprenticeship".