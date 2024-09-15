Vorteilswelt
Way too fast

17-year-old without a driver’s license crashes into drugstore

Nachrichten
15.09.2024 08:07

A sensational accident occurred in the Vorarlberg town of Bludenz on Saturday night. A 17-year-old was driving at excessive speed in the town area when he lost control of his car near the train station and crashed into the window of a drugstore.

Early on Sunday morning at around 0.20 a.m., a 17-year-old boy, who, as it later turned out, did not have a valid driver's license, was driving from Fohrenburgstraße onto Bahnhofplatz. Directly at the station, he turned left towards the L190 at excessive speed.

The fire brigade had to secure the destroyed shop window. (Bild: Feuerwehr Bludenz)
The fire brigade had to secure the destroyed shop window.
(Bild: Feuerwehr Bludenz)

The driver lost control of the vehicle, skidded and crashed the left rear section of his car into the shop window of the local branch of a drugstore chain. The 17-year-old was not injured in the accident, but the shop window was broken and the window frame was damaged. The rear of the vehicle involved in the accident was also damaged and, according to the police, was no longer roadworthy.

The young speeding driver will be reported to the Bludenz police station for not having a driver's license and for reckless driving. He will also be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Feldkirch for endangering physical safety.
In addition to the police, the Bludenz volunteer fire department also had to deploy four vehicles and 10 people to provisionally repair the broken shop window.

