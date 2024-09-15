“Demands energy”: Sturm in the league of millions

Tebbich currently sees "growth at all levels" and speaks of record sponsorship levels, but also qualifies: "More money is coming in, but expenditure has also increased." One particular cost driver is the stage on which Sturm wants to prove itself. Because the Graz arena does not meet UEFA requirements, Sturm will play its home games in Klagenfurt. According to Tebbich, this costs around half a million euros per game. If the team plays successfully, a large chunk of the performance bonuses would flow to them. Tebbich sees a "very performance-oriented model" that has been developed in good consultation with the team council. "If they work hard, they deserve the money."