September skiing
Hochkeil ski resort starts the ski season today
While almost the whole of Salzburg is currently experiencing "land under", the amount of precipitation is a small September blessing for the Hochkeil family ski area: Because there is so much snow there that the slopes have been groomed and the lifts are running this early for the first time today.
In the lower areas of Salzburg, rain chaos reigns and the fire departments are virtually in constant operation. In the mountain regions, snow is more of a problem - numerous roads have had to be closed and even the Tauernbahn line is currently out of service.
For the Hochkeil ski area with the Arthurhaus lift in Mühlbach am Hochkönig, however, the masses of snow are a blessing: The operators of the family ski area are starting the ski season without further ado. "We didn't think much of it at first, but when we saw the masses of snow, we sent out our snow groomer and saw that it was possible to prepare the slopes," says the operator.
They hope to reach enough guests via Facebook video. The ski season in Mühlbach am Hochkönig starts today, Sunday, at 10.30 am in the middle of September. The fact that the winter fun could soon be over again doesn't dampen the joy: "We already know that it probably won't last long. But on the other hand, why shouldn't we start right away? It's simply wonderful," the operators agree.
By the way: April 7, 2024 was the last time the lift was in operation: So the official summer break only lasted five months and eight days. And in 2009, the Arthurhauslift was also one of the first to start the season, albeit on October 18. (see link box)
