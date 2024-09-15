Who will win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Here in the live ticker
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has secured pole position for the fourth time in a row ahead of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri (+0.321 sec.) and Carlos Sainz (+0.440). However, the two world championship favorites Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren) will have to start from further back today.
World championship leader Verstappen finished sixth (+0.658), two places behind his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez (+0.448), who was faster than the Dutchman in the timesheets for the first time this season. World championship rival Norris, on the other hand, suffered a serious setback with 17th place on the grid after the Briton was apparently slowed by a yellow flag in the first qualifying section.
The situation in the championship battle has come to a head ahead of the final third of the season. Verstappen has been waiting for a win for six races now, and his lead over Norris has shrunk to 62 points with eight races and three sprints to go before the end of the season. If necessary, Norris will also benefit from a stable order on Sunday, although his team-mate will start much further forward.
Here is the interim standings:
McLaren could already take the lead in the constructors' championship in Azerbaijan, with the traditional British team now only eight points behind the Austro racing team, which has been flagging recently. However, Red Bull Racing has been very successful on the street circuit on the Caspian Sea in recent years, with Verstappen triumphing in 2022 and Perez even being the record winner in Baku with his two victories last year and in 2021.
