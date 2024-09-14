After Trump rant
Springfield
In Springfield, in the US state of Ohio, fear is now growing among Haitian immigrants since Donald Trump spread the rumor that they eat pets.
Romane Pierre, who runs a Haitian restaurant, is now closing early to protect his staff. Bomb threats against schools and threats against businesses have unsettled the Haitian community. Many Haitians who fled poverty and violence now also feel threatened in the USA.
Social tensions
The small town, which has long struggled with a declining population, has experienced an upswing in recent years due to immigration from Haiti. However, the boom has also brought with it social tensions: a lack of housing, inadequate medical care and a tense school situation are exacerbating the situation. Critics accuse the migrants of triggering a crime wave.
Since Trump's comments during the TV debate with Kamala Harris that in Springfield "the people who came in" were eating the dogs and cats, tensions have continued to escalate, although city authorities immediately denied the rumors.
Biden: This has to stop
Despite the threat, there is also support: Vietnam veteran William Thompson emphasizes that the US is a country of freedom where everyone has the right to live in safety.
After Trump once again lashed out at migrants from Haiti during a campaign appearance in Las Vegas (see video above), US President Joe Biden also spoke out and demanded in Washington that Trump stop his attacks on migrants. There is no place for this in the USA, said Biden.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
