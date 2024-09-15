Vote for our best clubs

Ten associations in the final voting

As of today, you can actively vote for this initiative, as well as nine others, in the "Krone" Herzensmensch voting. The "Sindbad" association is also looking forward to a vote. The group provides 13 to 19-year-old pupils in their final year of compulsory schooling with young adults who are already in work or at university as personal mentors for 12 months. The aim is to support them on their way to secondary school or teachers.