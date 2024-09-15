Vote for our best clubs

Vorteilswelt
15.09.2024 06:00

It's getting exciting for ten clubs: with the support of friends, members and readers, valuable Herzensmensch prizes await.

This year, we want to collect 18,000 euros by the Waldviertel Advent on November 23. And we can do it!" The chairman of the Waldviertel charity association, Willi Stöcklhuber, and his team are putting a lot of energy into collecting donations. In total, the 70 volunteer members have already collected more than 800,000 (!) euros for charitable causes in over 22 years.

Ten associations in the final voting
As of today, you can actively vote for this initiative, as well as nine others, in the "Krone" Herzensmensch voting. The "Sindbad" association is also looking forward to a vote. The group provides 13 to 19-year-old pupils in their final year of compulsory schooling with young adults who are already in work or at university as personal mentors for 12 months. The aim is to support them on their way to secondary school or teachers.

A closer look: At na-tuerlichbewusst.at, the focus is on outdoor nature experiences. The children learn about the environment and sustainability in a playful way at seminars.
A closer look: At na-tuerlichbewusst.at, the focus is on outdoor nature experiences. The children learn about the environment and sustainability in a playful way at seminars.
(Bild: Verein Na-tuerlichbewusst.at/Claudia Kornfeld)

The initiative of the Na-tuerlichbewusst.at association in turn gives children the opportunity to see and explore the world from different perspectives. Values such as sustainability and environmental protection are taught in a fun way. The lovingly designed courses ensure knowledge transfer, environmental friendliness, diversity and empathy.

People of all ages can get closer to the wet element with the help of the Melk Swimming Union.
People of all ages can get closer to the wet element with the help of the Melk Swimming Union.
(Bild: Gerhard Schuberth)

Pfötchenhilfe Mistelbach, Schwimmunion Melk, Freunde der Herrieder Straße Melk, Hospiz Triestingtal, "Rasom - gemeinsam für die Ukraine", "Radeln ohne Alter" Klosterneuburg and "U are special" can now also hope to win attractive prizes. You can read more information about all the nominated associations in the next few days in the "Krone".

Voting is open until September 29. All details about the club voting at: www.krone.at/herzensmenschnoe

