People of the heart campaign
Vote for our best clubs
It's getting exciting for ten clubs: with the support of friends, members and readers, valuable Herzensmensch prizes await.
This year, we want to collect 18,000 euros by the Waldviertel Advent on November 23. And we can do it!" The chairman of the Waldviertel charity association, Willi Stöcklhuber, and his team are putting a lot of energy into collecting donations. In total, the 70 volunteer members have already collected more than 800,000 (!) euros for charitable causes in over 22 years.
Ten associations in the final voting
As of today, you can actively vote for this initiative, as well as nine others, in the "Krone" Herzensmensch voting. The "Sindbad" association is also looking forward to a vote. The group provides 13 to 19-year-old pupils in their final year of compulsory schooling with young adults who are already in work or at university as personal mentors for 12 months. The aim is to support them on their way to secondary school or teachers.
The initiative of the Na-tuerlichbewusst.at association in turn gives children the opportunity to see and explore the world from different perspectives. Values such as sustainability and environmental protection are taught in a fun way. The lovingly designed courses ensure knowledge transfer, environmental friendliness, diversity and empathy.
Pfötchenhilfe Mistelbach, Schwimmunion Melk, Freunde der Herrieder Straße Melk, Hospiz Triestingtal, "Rasom - gemeinsam für die Ukraine", "Radeln ohne Alter" Klosterneuburg and "U are special" can now also hope to win attractive prizes. You can read more information about all the nominated associations in the next few days in the "Krone".
Voting is open until September 29. All details about the club voting at: www.krone.at/herzensmenschnoe
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.