Neumayer victory
ÖTV Davis Cup team close to advancing against Turkey
Austria's tennis team is close to advancing to the 2025 qualifying round, in which a place in the Davis Cup finals will be contested. The ÖTV squad took a 2-0 lead in the World Group 1 clash with Turkey at the Sportaktivpark in Bad Waltersdorf on Saturday. In his international debut, Lukas Neumayer won a match against Cem Ilkel, which had been abandoned on Friday at 5:5 due to darkness, 7:6(3),6:2 in a gusty wind.
Yuri Rodionov had won the first singles match against Yanki Erel 6:3,6:4. This gave Austria's showpiece doubles pairing of Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler the opportunity to secure promotion early with a win over Altug Celikbilek/Erel. However, the start of this match was open. Rain set in immediately after Neumayer's victory. This had already caused the start of the event to be postponed by more than three hours on Friday.
The weather forecasts for the rest of the day, which also included two singles events, did not bode well. During Neumayer's victory, it was only the extremely strong wind that caused the players a lot of trouble. "The conditions were so difficult," Neumayer emphasized. Nevertheless, the man from Salzburg successfully mastered his debut. He had already laid the foundations on Friday, when he was able to erase a false start with breaks of 2:3 and 4:5.
Fans as the key to victory
"The hardest part yesterday was the start, I was a bit nervous. Then I managed to come back well. Today I was ready right from the start and played with good intensity. I was clearly the better player in the second set and played almost my best tennis. I'm over the moon," the 22-year-old summed up.
Neumayer was the more stable player in the continuation, had clear advantages from the baseline and won the tie-break 7:3. In the second set, the ÖTV player missed his first break chances, but took his opponent's serve at 4:2. After that, the world number 474 didn't take another game and after a double fault by the Turk, the match was over after the first match point. Much to the delight of the home fans in the stands, who were cheering him on despite the inhospitable conditions. "The support was extremely important, they are really great fans," said Neumayer, who last played in the Challenger final in Tulln.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
