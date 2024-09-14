ÖTV Davis Cup team close to advancing against Turkey

Neumayer was the more stable player in the continuation, had clear advantages from the baseline and won the tie-break 7:3. In the second set, the ÖTV player missed his first break chances, but took his opponent's serve at 4:2. After that, the world number 474 didn't take another game and after a double fault by the Turk, the match was over after the first match point. Much to the delight of the home fans in the stands, who were cheering him on despite the inhospitable conditions. "The support was extremely important, they are really great fans," said Neumayer, who last played in the Challenger final in Tulln.