Alaaf and Helau! Humor with the enema

What happened? The new Burg director has brought along his celebrated Cologne Molière clown play, with the original title hypochondriac Rosa Enskat standing in, as Regina Fritsch has fallen ill in real life. The rewrite leaves only the skeleton of the original. Instead, she attacks the woken theatrical spirit in a commendable but point-deficient manner and indulges in the anal phase, making rich use of enema and douching. Among the newly engaged actors, Paul Basonga as daughter Angelique develops the most demonic, destructive playfulness. The otherwise well-started direction still needs to work on the classics.