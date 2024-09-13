Severe weather as a "rehearsal"
Van der Bellen’s emotional appeal to the population
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has made an emotional appeal to the population. The next few hours and days would put "all of us" to the test due to the predicted storms. According to Van der Bellen, the top priority now is to be there for each other ...
"Austria's emergency services are gearing up for this weekend", the Federal President begins his video message on Friday evening. He lists what we can expect in the coming hours: "Heavy rain, snowfall, road closures, interruptions to train routes." These events are to be expected.
Thanks to all the emergency services
The current storm situation would now put "us" to the test, try our patience - and subject our infrastructure to a stress test. "I am convinced that during this time we will show what it means to be there for each other," Van der Bellen explains pathetically.
He already thanked all the emergency services and volunteers. The Federal President is convinced that all precautions have been taken to ensure safety: "They deserve our deepest respect and our sincerest thanks."
The entire statement in the video:
Starkregen, Schneefälle, Straßensperren, Unterbrechungen von Zugstrecken – Österreichs Einsatzkräfte rüsten sich für dieses Wochenende. Ich danke all jenen, die in dieser herausfordernden Situation im Dienst sind und helfen! (vdb) pic.twitter.com/yQT7zu0Htr— A. Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) September 13, 2024
"I ask you all ..."
But in times like these, "we are all called upon", says Van der Bellen. "Perhaps a neighbor's family needs help securing their cellar or a neighbor who is no longer as mobile is happy if you do the shopping for her." Every gesture of help and compassion would count and make a difference.
He concludes with an appeal: "I ask you all: let's look out for each other, let's stay informed, let's stick together. Thank you very much!"
Situation comes to a head
Heavy rain is expected from Saturday in particular - the situation is currently getting worse, especially in Lower Austria. According to the current forecast, the rain will subside in the west of Austria on Sunday, while it will continue to rain in the north and east, with heavy rain at times. On Monday, the rain will be concentrated in the area from Vienna and Eisenstadt to Salzburg. There is no relief in sight until Tuesday.
According to meteorologists, a total of 100 to 200 millimetres of rain will fall across most of Austria from Friday to Tuesday. One millimetre corresponds to one liter per square meter. In places, it will be around 300 millimetres or more, especially in the mountains and hills of Lower and Upper Austria.
In higher regions of Austria, there may be snowfall with problems on traffic routes and power lines, Geosphere Austria emphasized in addition to the warning of local flooding and mudslides. The weather situation is due to global warming. Such amounts of rain are also very unusual, explained climatologist Alexander Orlik.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.