Threat of paralysis
Horrific accident on the lift: Canada fears for talented skier
The Canadian skiing world fears for exceptional talent Lily Kunstadt. The 13-year-old suffered a serious injury during training in Switzerland - she is even at risk of permanent paralysis.
The horror accident happened on August 31, as reported by skinews.ch and others. Lily Kunstadt and other young athletes from Canada were preparing for the coming season in Saas Fee. As the 13-year-old was riding the lift towards the top station in the morning, her lift bar apparently became entangled with a - possibly defective - bar on the other side.
The skier was thrown through the air and suffered serious injuries, including broken vertebrae and ribs as well as injuries to her face. The Canadian can currently only see to a limited extent with her left eye and also lacks feeling below the waist. It is still unclear whether the paralysis is irreversible.
Seven-hour operation in Lausanne
After the serious accident, Kunstadt was flown by helicopter to Lausanne Hospital, where she underwent an operation lasting around seven hours. At least a second operation will be necessary.
A fundraising campaign is already underway so that the young athlete can be transferred to her home country. "Lily is facing a long road to rehabilitation and needs the support of our community," the Canadian ski team posted on Instagram.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.