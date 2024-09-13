Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Threat of paralysis

Horrific accident on the lift: Canada fears for talented skier

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 18:12

The Canadian skiing world fears for exceptional talent Lily Kunstadt. The 13-year-old suffered a serious injury during training in Switzerland - she is even at risk of permanent paralysis.

comment0 Kommentare

The horror accident happened on August 31, as reported by skinews.ch and others. Lily Kunstadt and other young athletes from Canada were preparing for the coming season in Saas Fee. As the 13-year-old was riding the lift towards the top station in the morning, her lift bar apparently became entangled with a - possibly defective - bar on the other side.

The skier was thrown through the air and suffered serious injuries, including broken vertebrae and ribs as well as injuries to her face. The Canadian can currently only see to a limited extent with her left eye and also lacks feeling below the waist. It is still unclear whether the paralysis is irreversible.

Seven-hour operation in Lausanne
After the serious accident, Kunstadt was flown by helicopter to Lausanne Hospital, where she underwent an operation lasting around seven hours. At least a second operation will be necessary.

A fundraising campaign is already underway so that the young athlete can be transferred to her home country. "Lily is facing a long road to rehabilitation and needs the support of our community," the Canadian ski team posted on Instagram.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf