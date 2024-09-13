Extreme weather conditions
Farmers in distress: Harvest at risk due to heavy rainfall
In view of the heavy rainfall in large parts of Austria, the situation is particularly catastrophic for farmers. So far this year, the extreme weather conditions have caused total damage of 250 million euros. Even the harvest, which has not yet been harvested, is now at great risk ...
The persistent rain in large parts of Austria is causing many farmers to worry about their pending harvest. Crops such as potatoes, sugar beet, maize, soybeans and pumpkins are particularly at risk and could suffer considerable damage as a result of the heavy rainfall, according to the hail insurance company.
Already 250 million euros in damage this year
There is also a risk of storm gusts damaging glass and foil houses as well as hail protection nets. The extreme weather conditions have already caused considerable economic damage this year.
By the beginning of September, the total damage to Austrian agriculture amounted to 250 million euros. Drought damage accounted for 150 million euros of this, while the remaining 100 million euros were caused by frost, hail, storms and flooding.
Floods devastated thousands of hectares
The floods in June 2023 proved to be particularly devastating, flooding more than 22,000 hectares of agricultural land, including 14,000 hectares of arable land, 7,000 hectares of grassland and 1,000 hectares of vegetable and fruit fields.
The current weather forecasts give little reason to hope for an improvement in the near future. Rainfall of 100 to 200 millimetres is expected in many regions of Austria by the weekend, with significantly higher values possible locally. The focus of the rain will shift from the south of the country on Thursday to the east on Friday.
Persistent extreme weather events highlight the increasing climate-related challenges for agriculture. Rapid adaptation strategies and protective measures are essential to ensure long-term food security and economic stability in the agricultural sector.
