Over 10,000 euros in costs for fire department test

Black becomes red

The statement that the Mercedes was bought in black because it is not available in "fire department red" is a source of incomprehension. In neighboring Wels, there are three Mercedes GLCs in the fire department garage - built in 2019, '21 and '24 - "all in red," says Mayor Andreas Rabl (FP). The commander on duty is allowed to use the latest vehicle "on permanent duty to get to the scene in the shortest possible time", says the head of the town. In Marchtrenk, the commander's car is now also to be wrapped in red and equipped with fire department technology.