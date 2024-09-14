Not even finished yet
Over 10,000 euros in costs for fire department test
Does the fire department Mercedes really not come in the color "fire department red", was the commander of the Marchtrenk fire brigade really just "pestered" by envious people or is the Florianis' bookkeeping, which is now being expensively combed through, just sloppy? Many questions remain unanswered, the commander promises cooperation and goes on the offensive in an e-mail.
Uncomradely - according to the email from the Marchtrenk fire department commander, this is how those comrades behaved who had put him and the entire command on the spot. In the message to all members, he promises to clear up all the accusations and calls on the "snubbers" to leave the fire department.
Mercedes at the center of the investigation
The public prosecutor's office and police have been investigating since March, after a city council member reported the inconsistencies. The focus is on a black Mercedes GLC costing 105,000 euros, which has a fire department license plate and was not purchased by the town of Marchtrenk.
Still a few years to go
"The years in which the current car was purchased have not yet been audited," says the municipal office, as the interim report by the auditing firm KPMG only covers the years 2020 and 2021, while the years 2022 and 2023, which have yet to be commissioned, are still open. Costs of over €10,000 have been estimated for the audit.
The problem is that it is difficult to understand the fire department's accounts because there are no receipts - these will be provided, the commander promises. The police want to see them by Monday at the latest, the city by October 1.
Black becomes red
The statement that the Mercedes was bought in black because it is not available in "fire department red" is a source of incomprehension. In neighboring Wels, there are three Mercedes GLCs in the fire department garage - built in 2019, '21 and '24 - "all in red," says Mayor Andreas Rabl (FP). The commander on duty is allowed to use the latest vehicle "on permanent duty to get to the scene in the shortest possible time", says the head of the town. In Marchtrenk, the commander's car is now also to be wrapped in red and equipped with fire department technology.
