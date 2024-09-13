Chopped up with a blender
Husband chopped up Miss Switzerland finalist
A former finalist for the Miss Switzerland title is said to have been brutally killed by her husband. According to the police, Kristina J. (38) was strangled by her husband Thomas, who then allegedly dismembered her body - even chopping up some parts with a hand blender - and dissolved them in a chemical. The 41-year-old then tried to cover up the crime against the mother of two of his children ...
The murder of Kristina J. in February of this year shocked Switzerland: "To me, they seemed like the perfect family," a friend of the family told Blick after the crime.
But apparently this impression was more illusion than reality: the Serbian-born woman, who was in the final of the Miss Switzerland competition in 2008, was found dead in her home in Binningen on February 13 and her husband Thomas was arrested. He is said to have strangled the businesswoman and then tried to make the body disappear.
Suspect explained killing with self-defense
At first, the suspect tried to talk his way out of it - he initially claimed that he had already found his wife dead in their home and then dismembered her in a panic. During a crime reconstruction around a month later, he finally explained that the 38-year-old had "suddenly attacked him with a knife" and that he had then "strangled" her.
However, the investigators don't really want to believe this version. As the autopsy report showed, the victim's body was cut up with a jigsaw and garden shears. He is said to have then used an industrial hand blender, which happened to be in the house, to further chop up the body parts. He then wanted to dissolve the remains in a chemical.
Husband applied for release from prison
The 41-year-old suspect has been in custody since his arrest and has already made several unsuccessful requests for release from custody, as reported by "20 Minuten". An examination attests that the man has concrete evidence of mental illness. The court found that he had displayed a conspicuously high level of criminal energy, lack of empathy and cold-bloodedness after the crime.
The results of the autopsy also contradict the 41-year-old's version that he had acted in self-defense. His actions were planned and systematic - a panicked reaction can therefore not be assumed.
Suspect was also violent towards ex-partner
As can be seen from an application for release from custody in the Federal Court ruling, the Swiss man had already been violent towards a former partner. During an interrogation, she stated that her ex had run over her foot with his car. There had also been domestic violence in the house in Bern. He had also been violent towards Kristina J. in the past: In mid-July 2023, she had filed an emergency police report. There are also photos of the victim with earlier strangulation marks - as reported by "20 Minuten", J. wanted to separate from her husband.
The court rejected the request for release from custody - he therefore remains in custody. The investigation is continuing and the public prosecutor's office has not yet brought charges against the 41-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
