Husband chopped up Miss Switzerland finalist

Suspect was also violent towards ex-partner

As can be seen from an application for release from custody in the Federal Court ruling, the Swiss man had already been violent towards a former partner. During an interrogation, she stated that her ex had run over her foot with his car. There had also been domestic violence in the house in Bern. He had also been violent towards Kristina J. in the past: In mid-July 2023, she had filed an emergency police report. There are also photos of the victim with earlier strangulation marks - as reported by "20 Minuten", J. wanted to separate from her husband.