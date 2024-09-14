Derby time! BW Linz v LASK, LIVE from 7.30pm

Change of coach as an advantage?

BW coach Gerald Scheiblehner would also like to get the derby hullabaloo out of his head. However, the fact that LASK are coming with a new man on the sidelines certainly appeals to the 47-year-old. "That makes it easier for us to concentrate fully on ourselves," emphasized Scheiblehner. "Markus Schopp is of course a top coach. He will certainly have his ideas. The only question is which ones he can implement in such a short space of time. He certainly won't change everything; after all, not everything was so bad at LASK."