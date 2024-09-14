Bundesliga in the ticker
Derby time! BW Linz v LASK, LIVE from 7.30pm
On the sixth matchday of the domestic Bundesliga, the city derby is coming up in Linz. Blau-Weiß Linz welcome LASK, who have been struggling of late. Who can come out on top? We'll be reporting live - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
New coach, new luck?
The Linz derby on Saturday (7.30pm) will be dominated by Markus Schopp. In the first game after his flying transfer from Hartberg to the weakening LASK, the Athletiker want to make a clear statement under their new coach. "We now have a great opportunity to take a big step in the right direction. We want to take advantage of that," said Schopp. The starting position is atypical: Blau-Weiß have seven points, four more than LASK.
The start to the season under Thomas Darazs was "somewhat inexplicable", explained LASK defender Philipp Ziereis recently on Life Radio. They were "caught in a maelstrom", Darazs had to resign the previous week after four consecutive league defeats and a 1:5 debacle against WAC. "We hope to turn things around with the derby and get back into positive waters," explained captain Robert Zulj, who has recovered from his nasal fracture.
There was also other good news for Schopp on the personnel front. Tobias Lawal, Hrvoje Smolcic, Maximilian Entrup and Brahim Mustapha, who had been missing recently, returned to team training. European Championship player Entrup, coached by Schopp in his strong pre-season in Hartberg, could make his debut for the Black & Whites after a knee ligament injury. "It's a very special game for us, of course. I've already heard a lot about the explosive nature of these duels against Blau-Weiß Linz," said Schopp, who wants to see his possession-oriented soccer regardless of the opponent. "At the end of the day, I want to have a team that sprays fire in every game and has the hunger to win."
Change of coach as an advantage?
BW coach Gerald Scheiblehner would also like to get the derby hullabaloo out of his head. However, the fact that LASK are coming with a new man on the sidelines certainly appeals to the 47-year-old. "That makes it easier for us to concentrate fully on ourselves," emphasized Scheiblehner. "Markus Schopp is of course a top coach. He will certainly have his ideas. The only question is which ones he can implement in such a short space of time. He certainly won't change everything; after all, not everything was so bad at LASK."
Scheiblehner's squad conceded a 3-1 defeat at Austria Klagenfurt before the international break - the fact that defender Fabio Strauß saw red in the 18th minute naturally didn't help. The league at least conceded the refereeing error and lifted the ban, meaning Strauß will be available against LASK. In principle, this also applies to the two new signings made in the transfer finale, Swiss U21 team defender Silvan Wallner and midfield loanee Soumaila Diabate from Salzburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.