Starting school: how to protect children’s eyes

Children's eyes do not seem to be able to keep up with the challenges of our time. Visual impairments are becoming increasingly common and often manifest themselves in the form of learning difficulties. "Especially in the first few weeks of school, when close-up vision is required for hours at a desk, schoolchildren are at risk of developing defective vision," explains Kurt Otter, Styrian opticians' guild master. Together with his colleagues, he provides helpful tips on prevention and early detection.