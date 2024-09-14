Styrian opticians
Starting school: how to protect children’s eyes
Almost half of all children suffer from short-sightedness. This is often due to bad habits, which need to be scrutinized, especially at the start of school. Styrian opticians give three tips for healthy children's eyes.
Children's eyes do not seem to be able to keep up with the challenges of our time. Visual impairments are becoming increasingly common and often manifest themselves in the form of learning difficulties. "Especially in the first few weeks of school, when close-up vision is required for hours at a desk, schoolchildren are at risk of developing defective vision," explains Kurt Otter, Styrian opticians' guild master. Together with his colleagues, he provides helpful tips on prevention and early detection.
According to Styrian opticians and contact lens opticians, the number of children with short-sightedness is constantly increasing. What many people don't know: Although myopia is genetically influenced, external factors also play a major role. "Children should spend at least one hour a day outdoors, even in fall and winter," advises Otter. This trains distance vision and has been proven to prevent short-sightedness.
As we all know, smartphones, laptops and tablets are not good for the eyes. This is due to the short distance to the devices, which only trains the near gaze. Otter therefore recommends a distance of at least 30 centimetres - and above all a reduction in screen time. Parents can set an example for their children here.
"Unrecognized visual impairments quickly lead to performance problems, which also affects the desire to learn. It is therefore extremely important to keep an eye on your offspring's visual performance," says Otter. Regular eye checks and eye tests are recommended - from the age of five and preferably annually. Because early intervention is crucial. Otter cites clumsiness, squinting or concentration problems as signs of poor eyesight.
