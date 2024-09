Weather chaos also slows down the women’s handball team

After a year in the second tier, the ladies of SSV Dornbirn Schoren were supposed to make their home comeback in the WHA Champions League on Saturday against WAT Atzgersdorf. However, the game has been canceled due to the ÖBB travel warning - caused by the capricious weather conditions in eastern Austria - meaning that the Viennese women are spared the long journey - at least for the time being. A decision that the Austrian Handball Federation (ÖHB) announced to the clubs on Friday afternoon.