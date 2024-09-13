Termination without notice
Serious allegations, but no criminal charges yet
The "Mühlviertler Kernland" association has dismissed its longstanding managing director without notice due to suspected cheating on invoices. However, it is quite strange that the judiciary has not yet been informed. According to the chairman of the association, evidence is still being collected.
The "Mühlviertler Kernland" association has to look for a new managing director. After 16 years, the long-term manager was dismissed by the board. "We had to withdraw our trust in her. There is a well-founded suspicion of serious malversation," says association chairman and ÖVP mayor Fritz Robeischl from Pregarten, speaking of turbulent days.
During a routine inspection, the state found inconsistencies in one project. "On closer inspection, the suspicious cases have piled up. They give rise to the suspicion of criminal energy and fraudulent intent." On Monday, the managing director, for whom the presumption of innocence applies, had her office key taken away and her access to accounts blocked. Her dismissal followed a day later. She is said to have shown understanding.
Audit of the last six years
Robeischl takes over the management of the business on an interim basis: "A tax consultancy firm and a law firm have been commissioned to provide legal representation in order to determine the actual extent of the damage." For the time being, the last six years will be scrutinized; an extension to the entire period of service of the managing director is not ruled out. The damage in question amounts to 150,000 euros.
Charges are in preparation
The association has not yet filed a complaint with the public prosecutor's office: "We were advised to do so. The complaint is in preparation. The aim is to prove everything so that the public prosecutor's office does not find a lack of initial suspicion and there is no investigation." The managing director could not be reached by telephone by the "Krone".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
