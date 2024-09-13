Police officers injured
Man throws cat onto street – now sitting in harbor
You just don't want to believe something like this: A man (43) allegedly threw a cat onto the road in Brunn am Gebirge (Mödling district) on Wednesday. The velvet paw was lucky: according to the police, it was not hit by a vehicle! The man resisted identification and damaged a patrol car in the process. A police officer was injured during the arrest - he is now in prison.
The man is said to have previously damaged a wall in the holding cell. He was then taken to Wiener Neustadt prison. Six cats were also taken from the 43-year-old.
Car damaged, police officer injured
The incident took place at a petrol station shortly before 9 pm on Wednesday. When the police officers called asked to see his ID, the 43-year-old man held onto the roof rack of a patrol car with his hands and pressed his knees against the driver's door to make a search more difficult.
In doing so, he damaged the car, the police reported in a press release on Friday. The injured police officer required medical treatment.
Suspicion of attempted cruelty to animals
The 43-year-old from the district of Mödling is suspected of attempted cruelty to animals and attempted resistance to state authority.
