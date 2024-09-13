Lermoos tunnel
Construction preparations are in full swing: closures
The Lermoos Tunnel will be closed for one week at the end of September and one week at the end of October. This is due to the annual maintenance work on the one hand and preparations for the second tube on the other.
Important information for travelers and commuters via the Fernpass: The planning work for the second tube of the Lermoos tunnel and the general renovation of the existing tube are in full swing, and there will be tunnel closures over the next few weeks. The emergency drill for the emergency services will also be carried out.
When the tunnel will be closed
For one week at the end of September and one week in October, the tunnel will be closed on weekdays from Monday to Friday in the night hours from 6 pm to 7 am. In the period from October 6, 8 p.m. to October 18, 12 a.m., work will be carried out in the tunnel around the clock except from Friday, 12 p.m. to Sunday, 8 p.m.. During this time, the tunnel will be completely closed.
The Fernpass package is being implemented step by step. By building a second tube at the Lermoos Tunnel, we are meeting the required tunnel safety standards. Above all, however, it will provide significant relief for the population in the Ehrwald basin.
LHStv Josef Geisler (ÖVP)
Where the diversion will take place
The local detour will take place via the Ehrwalder Becken and along the B 187 Ehrwalder Straße, the L 391 Ehrwalder Straße and the L 71 Lermooser Straße. Additional measures will be taken on the detour route in the municipal area of Biberwier and Ehrwald to protect the population and ensure road safety.
In the event of accidents or operational closures, traffic can in future be routed in two-way traffic through the unaffected tunnel tube.
"Traffic no longer has to be diverted in the event of accidents"
"The tunnel project will not lead to an increase in capacity on the B 179 Fernpassstraße," emphasizes LHStv Josef Geisler. In the event of accidents or operational closures, traffic can in future be routed in two-way traffic through the unaffected tunnel tube and will no longer have to be diverted via the communities of the Ehrwald basin.
Construction will continue for 3.5 years
Construction of the second tube of the Lermoos tunnel is scheduled to begin in 2026. The construction time will be 3.5 years. After completion of the second tube, the existing tube will be completely renovated.
During the following periods, traffic will be diverted via the B 187 Ehrwalder Straße, the L 391 Ehrwalder Straße and the L 71 Lermooser Straße and thus via the local areas of Ehrwald, Biberwier and Lermoos:
Details of the tunnel closures
- Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27, each night from 6 pm to 7 am
- Sunday, October 6, 2024, 8 pm, continuously until Friday, October 11, 2024, 12 am
- Sunday, October 13, 2024, 8 p.m., continuous until Friday, October 18, 2024, 12 a.m.
- Monday, October 21, 2024, until Friday, October 25, 2024, in each case from 6 pm to 7 am
"30" speed limit
In order to keep traffic flowing and increase safety, a speed limit of 30 km/h will be imposed in the Ehrwald area during the above-mentioned periods. In addition, traffic posts will be deployed at the L 391/L 71 junction (Biberwier area) from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the closure period.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
