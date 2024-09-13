Construction preparations are in full swing: closures

When the tunnel will be closed

For one week at the end of September and one week in October, the tunnel will be closed on weekdays from Monday to Friday in the night hours from 6 pm to 7 am. In the period from October 6, 8 p.m. to October 18, 12 a.m., work will be carried out in the tunnel around the clock except from Friday, 12 p.m. to Sunday, 8 p.m.. During this time, the tunnel will be completely closed.