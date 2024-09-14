German Bundesliga in conference – from 3.30 pm

Leipzig will have to do without the input of coach Marco Rose against Union Berlin, who received a yellow card against Leverkusen. However, the ex-Salzburg coach did not want his suspension to be an issue. "The focus is on the game," said the 48-year-old. He trusts his staff around Alexander Zickler, who was already at his side as assistant coach during his time in Austria. "We simply need the right attitude in every game, the right mindset," warned Rose. "Things are so close. Even in Leverkusen, the game can tilt in a different direction after going 2-0 down."