Bundesliga in the ticker:
German Bundesliga in conference – from 3.30 pm
Third matchday in the German Bundesliga. Five games will be played in the Saturday conference. We'll be reporting live from 8.30pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Leverkusen host Hoffenheim. Despite taking a 2-0 lead, the champions conceded defeat to RB Leipzig and lost a competitive match against a German club for the first time in 15 months. What's next for Xabi Alonso's squad?
Meanwhile, Ralph Hasehüttl and Wolfsburg welcome Eintracht Frankfurt. The Styrian: "We face an opponent who has really high quality in their transition play. They have good individual players and good sequences. It will be important for us to be as focused and compact in defense. Like in the last home game against Bayern." Wolfsburg are unbeaten against Frankfurt in six Bundesliga games (three wins, three draws).
The other games are Leipzig v Union Berlin, Freiburg v Bochum and Gladbach v Stuttgart.
RB Leipzig have made a strong start to the new Bundesliga season with two wins in two games, while 1. FC Union Berlin have one win and one draw to their name.
Leipzig will have to do without the input of coach Marco Rose against Union Berlin, who received a yellow card against Leverkusen. However, the ex-Salzburg coach did not want his suspension to be an issue. "The focus is on the game," said the 48-year-old. He trusts his staff around Alexander Zickler, who was already at his side as assistant coach during his time in Austria. "We simply need the right attitude in every game, the right mindset," warned Rose. "Things are so close. Even in Leverkusen, the game can tilt in a different direction after going 2-0 down."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
