Tyrolean onset of winter
Snow as far as the valley, chains on pass roads
From the Außerfern to East Tyrol: winter has arrived on the mountains in Tyrol and even in some of the higher-lying villages. On one or two pass roads, winter equipment was already needed on Friday morning - in some places, snow chains were even compulsory. Due to the predicted masses of fresh snow, the risk of avalanches is once again an issue.
Snowfall in Seefeld at around 1200 meters, snow-covered roads in the upper Lechtal near Steeg, snow-covered Ischgl, St. Jakob in Defereggen is wrapped in a white dress: Some Tyrolean communities were already looking like the depths of winter on Friday morning. The forecasts had predicted it.
Winter tires or snow chains
So far there have been no major problems on the roads due to the weather. Traffic on the Brenner Pass was running in the early morning - with light snowfall in places, but "black" roads.
Winter equipment was needed on the Arlberg in the early hours of the morning. This was initially still necessary on the Timmelsjoch High Alpine Road. "Winter tires or snow chains required," said the ÖAMTC. Snow chains were compulsory on the Defereggen Valley road (L25) between St. Jakob in Defereggen and the Staller Sattel and briefly also on the Hahntennjoch.
These photos reached us from the Rauthhütte in Leutasch:
One meter of fresh snow, sometimes more possible
It will probably continue in the same vein in Tyrol in the coming days. As reported, GeoSphere Austria had issued a snow and rain warning (both warning level "orange", level 3 of 4) for parts of Tyrol until Sunday. According to the UBIMET weather service, fresh snowfall of up to one meter is possible at high altitudes, in some cases even more.
Avalanche danger: be careful on the mountains
With these amounts of snow, the risk of avalanches is once again an issue. Impatient winter sports enthusiasts could already be active at the weekend. Experts from the Tyrolean avalanche warning service are already warning people to take great care in the mountains: "Loose snow and sliding snow avalanches are to be expected. Accumulations of drifting snow are also likely to occur."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
