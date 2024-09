Early start to winter causes problems on the roads

"Fire brigade always ready for action"

Fortunately, there has been no major damage so far, as Thomas Meier from the provincial fire service confirms: "The operations have been limited. We had to go out ten or eleven times on Thursday. The night was completely calm. But of course we are keeping a close eye on further developments." Incidentally, there are no major precautions on the part of the fire department: "Because the fire department always has to be ready for action anyway," Meier clarifies.