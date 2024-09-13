“It didn’t matter if the heart bled because of it!”

"Back then, that was also true for us players," recalls Max Hagmayr. He had scored for both soccer colors in the Linz soccer brother duels: for Vöest and LASK! "Every derby goal was a very special one," says the now successful player consultant. The 67-year-old continues: "During the rest of the year, we players always got on well with each other. Before the derby, however, these friendships were forgotten, that's when the banter started and we got into it."