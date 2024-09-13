Derby legends:
“It didn’t matter if the heart bled because of it!”
Before the Linz Bundesliga city derby FC Blau-Weiß - LASK on Saturday, the "Krone" spoke to legends who had already played for the two Linz soccer colors - for the blue and white as well as for the black and white . . .
"I was always a black and white player," says Klaus Lindenberger. "I always wore blue and white until I died", Georg Zellhofer. Nevertheless, the two ex-professionals have in common that they also played for the other Linz soccer colors.
Which also applies to Thomas Goiginger in the Blau-Weiß - LASK derby on Saturday. Just like three former team strikers, Max Hagmayr, Christian "Büffel" Stumpf and Christian Mayrleb.
"It didn't matter whether my heart bled because of it - a situation like that simply arises due to the market conditions," says former team goalkeeper Klaus Lindenberger. "Tirol tried to sell me in the winter of 1991, FC Stahl Linz was looking for a goalkeeper - that's how it was," says the 67-year-old, adding: "Even though I'm always seen as a black-and-white player and most people don't remember that I spent three years with the blue-and-whites, I felt very comfortable with them."
(Not) a feel-good factor!
What ex-Vöest icon Georg Zellhofer says less about his LASK era: "President Otto Jungbauer drove up in a Ferrari, but turned off the hot water in the showers and closed the toilets to save money . . ."
Why did Zellhofer switch to the city rivals after 269 games for the blue and whites in 1991? "Because I no longer had a contract with FC Stahl, even though I had the third most scoring points as a defensive midfielder and we had also been promoted!"
Goiginger in hiding!
Then as now, one thing remains unchanged for supporters: The derbies were always the biggest, most exciting and thrilling throughout the season!
Every derby goal was a very special one.
Max Hagmayr traf in Linzer Derbys für den SK Vöest und den LASK
"Back then, that was also true for us players," recalls Max Hagmayr. He had scored for both soccer colors in the Linz soccer brother duels: for Vöest and LASK! "Every derby goal was a very special one," says the now successful player consultant. The 67-year-old continues: "During the rest of the year, we players always got on well with each other. Before the derby, however, these friendships were forgotten, that's when the banter started and we got into it."
That's completely different today. FC Blau-Weiß Linz hid ex-LASK professional Goiginger from journalists ahead of tomorrow's game. Reason: He had to concentrate on the game
How weak is that?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
