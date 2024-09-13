Vorteilswelt
Rare insight

North Korea presents uranium enrichment plant

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 06:55

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited a uranium enrichment plant and demanded new centrifuges for it. As the state news agency KCNA reported on Friday, the aim is to produce more weapons-grade material for nuclear bombs. 

Attached to the agency's report on Kim's visit to the facility were photos that provided a rare insight into North Korea's nuclear program, which is banned by several UN resolutions.

The North Korean regime released several photographs showing the dictator at the facility. (Bild: APA/AP)
The North Korean regime released several photographs showing the dictator at the facility.
(Bild: APA/AP)

The photos showed Kim standing between long rows of metal centrifuges, the machines used to enrich uranium. The report did not reveal when the visit took place or where the facility is located.

North Korea probably has several of these facilities
It is suspected that North Korea has several uranium enrichment facilities. According to analysts, commercial satellite images show that construction has taken place in recent years at the main Yongbyon nuclear scientific research center, including the uranium enrichment facility, suggesting a possible expansion.

(Bild: APA/AFP)
(Bild: APA/AFP)

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said on Monday that the UN nuclear watchdog had observed activities consistent with the operation of a reactor and the reported centrifuge enrichment facility at Yongbyon.

North Korea probably possesses 50 nuclear warheads
Estimates of the number of North Korean nuclear weapons vary widely. In July, a report by the Federation of American Scientists concluded that the country may have produced enough fissile material to build up to 90 nuclear warheads, but that it has probably assembled closer to 50.

