Bitter! U20 women fail to reach the last 16 of the World Cup

"Basically, I have to say that it's extremely disappointing that we couldn't get anything today. At the same time, I'm insanely proud of the players because they gave everything they had right up to the last minute, even though they were outnumbered for around an hour," summed up ÖFB team boss Markus Hackl. Captain Chiara D'Angelo also mourned the missed promotion. "I'm sure we could have won the game if we had played eleven against eleven until the end. I don't think North Korea were the overmatched opponents that many thought they were, so I'm disappointed that we lost." Referee Dione Rissios Durándie also played her part in the defeat. "If the referees had been better, we could have scored more," said the St. Poelten player.