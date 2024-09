First deadline for the command expires on Monday

Was the Marchtrenk fire brigade seen as a "self-service store" in Upper Austria, or did "evil snobbers" want to get rid of the command? This needs to be clarified - in connection with a €100,000 Mercedes purchased by the fire department, which was not recognizable as a fire engine and does not appear in the vehicle fleet on the homepage, including a €700 child seat. Many other receipts and payments are also missing.