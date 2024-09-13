First free practice in Baku, LIVE from 11.30 a.m.

Piastri must watch out for Norris

Stella said he wanted to avoid a repeat of Monza, when Verstappen only finished sixth and Norris "gave away" points. According to Stella, discussions with the two drivers were constructive. "Even when I asked Oscar if he would give up a win in such a case, he said that it would be painful, but that it was the right thing to do at the moment. He would do it. We are fighting against Max Verstappen. So I think if we want to support a driver, we have to pick the one who is in the best position."