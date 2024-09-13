23 million euros
Million euro boost for Thermenland Styria
In Bad Waltersdorf, the 23 million euro renovation will open next week - the Quellenhotel and Heiltherme will merge to form the Heilthermen Resort. And a study shows: The added value of the thermal spas for the region is enormous.
The thermal spa in Bad Waltersdorf has been modernized and expanded at a cost of 23 million euros in recent years. From the hotel lobby to the hotel spa and a PV system to the modernization of the rooms and suites, hardly a stone has been left unturned.
"For me, it's a stroke of genius how our team has harmonized functionality, design and digitalization in relation to the brand essence 'The Power of Naturalness' with a focus on the hotel's own thermal water," says Managing Director Gernot Deutsch euphorically.
"We have turned a hotel and two thermal spas, previously three separate components, into a coherent thermal spa resort that has now completed its transformation into one of the most modern thermal spa resorts in Austria," says Deutsch proudly.
The Thermenland
There are a total of nine thermal spas in our province: Bad Loipersdorf, Bad Waltersdorf, Bad Blumau, Bad Radkersburg, Bad Gleichenberg, the H20-Therme in Bad Waltersdorf, Fohnsdorf and Bad Mitterndorf. In addition, there are three more spa centers: the Asia Spa in Leoben, the Heilmoorbad Bad Schwanberg and the Narzissen Vital Resort in Bad Aussee. The six thermal spas of the Vulkanland alone generate added value of 291 million euros throughout Austria.
104 million euros added value
The importance of the thermal spas for the region and Styria as a whole was demonstrated in Loipersdorf. Tourismusland Thermen- und Vulkanland commissioned a study according to which the six thermal spas in the region generate an enormous added value of 104 million euros for the districts of Hartberg-Fürstenfeld and south-eastern Styria. A total of 2260 people are employed in the thermal spas. With 2.08 million overnight stays per year, the region ranks second behind the Schladming-Dachstein region.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.