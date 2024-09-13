Million euro boost for Thermenland Styria

104 million euros added value

The importance of the thermal spas for the region and Styria as a whole was demonstrated in Loipersdorf. Tourismusland Thermen- und Vulkanland commissioned a study according to which the six thermal spas in the region generate an enormous added value of 104 million euros for the districts of Hartberg-Fürstenfeld and south-eastern Styria. A total of 2260 people are employed in the thermal spas. With 2.08 million overnight stays per year, the region ranks second behind the Schladming-Dachstein region.