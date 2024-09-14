Not just medicines
Pharmacies guide people through the healthcare system
Every day, Austria's more than 7,000 pharmacists ensure that people receive care quickly, competently and, above all, at the right place. Thanks to their expertise, patients seeking help can be successfully guided through the domestic healthcare system by more than 1,450 pharmacies together with the Health Hotline 1450.
Compared to the rest of the world, people in Austria are getting old. However, they are not really growing old in good health. The good news, however, is that the domestic pharmacy community can help to solve this problem. This is because there is a long-established, trusting relationship between the population and the more than 7,000 pharmacists.
Local guides through the healthcare system
Together with the health hotline 1450, pharmacists can be used as additional local guides to provide patients with standardized support through the healthcare system. Anyone who visits one of the more than 1,450 pharmacies around the corner will first receive detailed personal advice, be supplied with over-the-counter medicines and, if necessary, be referred to medical facilities such as surgeries and hospitals.
In a pharmacy as a so-called health one-stop store, the next logical step would be an immediate telemedical consultation directly on site in appropriate consultation rooms with subsequent medication supply based on the doctor's prescription.
Broad range of services
The recent crises have shown how important it is for people to be able to count on a stable and reliable healthcare service from pharmacies at all times. With their infrastructure and professional expertise, they are the guarantor of high-quality and fair healthcare. The untapped potential of pharmacies is huge.
This includes modern health tests in areas such as cardiovascular and infectious diseases as well as screenings for early detection of diabetes, for example. With targeted preventive measures from the pharmacy, people stay healthy for longer and diseases can be detected at an early stage. This helps to reduce the burden on the healthcare system and save costs in the long term.
Other topics for the future
However, the supply potential of pharmacies is even greater. For example, pharmacists can provide support in disease management, the structured advice program for chronically ill people, thereby improving the health of those affected. Another future topic is the optimization of the overall medication of people with pre-existing conditions, known as medication analysis.
The focus during pharmaceutical education and training is precisely in this area. Pharmacists can contribute to even better health promotion with their specialist knowledge and personal empathy. However, specialist support for newly prescribed medication in the case of certain underlying illnesses, known as New Medicine Services, is also a topic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.