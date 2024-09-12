Vorteilswelt
Guessing about the buyer

Former hospital in Eisenerz auctioned off!

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 10:43

The former provincial hospital in Eisenerz had to be put on the market after a series of bankruptcies, bad luck and mishaps. Thursday morning came as a surprise: the building went over the counter for 722,000 euros - the sale price achieved surprised experts.

"We are absolutely delighted with this result," said Jürgen Blematl, Managing Director of the online auction house Aurena, in an initial reaction to the Krone. The former hospital went over the counter at exactly 9.43 am on Thursday.

"Clearly above expectations"
And for far more money than expected: the highest bid was 722,000 euros net, plus VAT and estate agent's fee. "The amount is well above our internal expectations," says Blematl. These would have been around half a million euros.

The hospital inventory was already auctioned off on the auction platform in the spring: a good 1,500 items - from X-ray machines to kitchenware - were sold at that time.

At auctions like this, only absolute professionals usually bid. That's why there were only six bidders here.

Six bidders battled it out for the hospital
The former provincial hospital was closed six years ago. In 2019, a simulation hospital was launched as a subsequent use project. After this failed due to various difficulties, the province of Styria ultimately wanted to sell the property. The Court of Audit criticized the sales procedure and the courts are still dealing with the failed sale.

What will happen to the building behind Erzberg in the future is still written in the stars. Six bidders submitted a total of 150 bids, the starting price was 250,000 euros.

Folgen Sie uns auf