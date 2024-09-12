Guessing about the buyer
Former hospital in Eisenerz auctioned off!
The former provincial hospital in Eisenerz had to be put on the market after a series of bankruptcies, bad luck and mishaps. Thursday morning came as a surprise: the building went over the counter for 722,000 euros - the sale price achieved surprised experts.
"We are absolutely delighted with this result," said Jürgen Blematl, Managing Director of the online auction house Aurena, in an initial reaction to the Krone. The former hospital went over the counter at exactly 9.43 am on Thursday.
"Clearly above expectations"
And for far more money than expected: the highest bid was 722,000 euros net, plus VAT and estate agent's fee. "The amount is well above our internal expectations," says Blematl. These would have been around half a million euros.
The hospital inventory was already auctioned off on the auction platform in the spring: a good 1,500 items - from X-ray machines to kitchenware - were sold at that time.
At auctions like this, only absolute professionals usually bid. That's why there were only six bidders here.
Jürgen Blematl, Aurena
Six bidders battled it out for the hospital
The former provincial hospital was closed six years ago. In 2019, a simulation hospital was launched as a subsequent use project. After this failed due to various difficulties, the province of Styria ultimately wanted to sell the property. The Court of Audit criticized the sales procedure and the courts are still dealing with the failed sale.
What will happen to the building behind Erzberg in the future is still written in the stars. Six bidders submitted a total of 150 bids, the starting price was 250,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.