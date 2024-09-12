World champion of 2022
Strikes! Scandalous goalkeeper causes a new scandal
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez once again failed to control his emotions. The 2022 world champion was frustrated after the 2:1 defeat against Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers. In the end, he lashed out at a camera.
It was an evening to forget for Argentina. The country, recently spoiled by World Cup and Copa titles, suffered a minor setback. The defending champions lost 2:1 to Colombia in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, and although their participation in the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico does not appear to be in danger, the nerves of some of the players were raw.
First and foremost goalkeeper Martinez. Immediately after the final whistle, the 32-year-old was unable to come to terms with the defeat and flew into a rage. While he was talking to his team-mates and opponents, Martinez was filmed by a camera, which apparently upset the goalkeeper.
Martinez noticed the camera and a knee-jerk reaction ensued. The Argentinian swung his right arm out and angrily knocked the camera aside. A scene that once again caused bewilderment and gave the kicker's critics further ammunition.
A long scandalous act
Even at the moment of his greatest triumph, the 32-year-old was not on his best behavior. After winning the 2022 World Cup, where he was also named goalkeeper of the tournament, he caused a scandal by celebrating. He held the golden glove in front of his crotch and also provoked the French fans.
Provocations against spectators are already part of the goalkeeper's standard repertoire. The Aston Villa goalkeeper also attracted negative attention on several occasions in the Premier League. And Martinez has also perfected obscene gestures in the meantime. Just a few days ago, after the 3:0 win against Chile in the World Cup qualifiers, he once again held a trophy in front of his crotch.
