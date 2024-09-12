Gaza war
“Targeted” attack on school: 6 UN aid workers dead
According to the UN, six employees of the Palestinian relief organization UNRWA were also killed in an Israeli attack on a school building in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army spoke of a targeted attack on a Hamas command center in which a series of measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians.
"What is happening in Gaza is completely unacceptable," declared UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday evening in the online service X. UNRWA said that never before had so many aid workers been killed in a single attack. "This school has been hit five times since the start of the war," UNRWA said on X. "It is home to around 12,000 displaced people, mainly women and children."
Army: "Terrorists on school grounds"
The civil defense in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the radical Islamic Hamas, stated that 14 people were killed in the attack. The Israeli army spoke of a "targeted" attack on "terrorists" who were in a Hamas command center on the school grounds. The army did not initially provide any information about the targets or the outcome of the attack.
"Threats" eliminated in the West Bank
Eight people were also killed in the West Bank as part of "anti-terror operations". In Tubas, an eyewitness told the AFP news agency that Israeli soldiers had stormed the town and the nearby village of Tamun on Wednesday morning. Israel's army reported fighting and an airstrike in which five fighters who posed a "threat" to the troops were hit.
The Palestinian Red Crescent declared that five people had been killed in Tubas "as a result of Israeli air strikes". Later, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported three deaths near the town of Tulkarem "as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle". The bodies were taken to a local hospital. The Red Crescent also reported three deaths.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
