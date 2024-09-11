Ex-soldier threatened BH employee with a killing spree

In the current case, the defendant did not kill anyone, but threatened to go on a rampage against the caseworker at the Bludenz district authority and a caseworker from the state of Vorarlberg because they had refused to revoke a penalty notice issued by the district authority against the defendant. "Yes, I'm an emotional person, but I didn't make a threat, I just said that if an authority treats people like that, you shouldn't be surprised if people go crazy and run amok," the defendant justifies himself. This was confirmed almost verbatim by his partner, who was called as a witness - she claims to have overheard parts of the telephone conversation.