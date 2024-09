Hotspot Ennstal: these are the new road plans

Six months ago, the state's transport department and the town of Liezen buried the bypass, which had been the subject of heated debate for decades - a drumbeat that was heard throughout the region. The congestion-plagued district town will therefore be relieved by an "existing solution" on the Ennstalstraße. Further measures on the B320 in the direction of Schladming should ensure greater safety and the term "road of death", so unloved by the people of Ennstal, should soon be a thing of the past.