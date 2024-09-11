Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Queen of pop

Caterina Valente died at the age of 93

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 16:17

The Italian-French singer died of natural causes at her home in Lugano (Switzerland), her management announced on Wednesday afternoon. 

comment0 Kommentare

"At the request of the deceased, the funeral was held in strict privacy and there will be no further ceremonies or memorial services," it said in a statement.

The privacy of family and friends must be respected at this "most sensitive time". Caterina Valente sang 1500 songs in thirteen languages during her illustrious career: Schlager, chanson, swing, bossa nova, her stylistic range was overwhelming.

In 1976, the Canadian Spectator called her "Europe's answer to Doris Day, Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli". In Italy, she was also known as "La Grande Caterina" - in Germany, Caterina the Great. In 1985, she was awarded the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Caterina Valente with music legend Bill Haley (Bild: APA Pool/dpa)
Caterina Valente with music legend Bill Haley
(Bild: APA Pool/dpa)

She was one of the great post-war stars of German culture and captured the hearts and ears of her audience with hits such as "Ganz Paris träumt von der Liebe" and "Tschau, Tschau Bambina".

Valente combined exoticism and elegance
Born on January 14, 1931 in Paris as the child of Italian artists, Valente sang in German, Italian, French, English and other languages and rose to international stardom. Valente brought exoticism and elegance to the staid German-speaking 50s and 60s, often with a wink, as in her hit "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Honolulu Strandbikini". But she also had chart hits in the USA, singing with Dean Martin or rock'n'roll icon Bill Haley.

In 1986, the Guinness Book of Records listed her as the most successful European singer with more than 1,350 published recordings. She enjoyed success in German-language cinema alongside Peter Alexander ("Liebe, Tanz und 1000 Schlager"), but was also present on television ("Die Caterina Valente-Show"). "I did everything I wanted to do, some better, some worse," said Caterina Valente in 2019, looking back with satisfaction.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf