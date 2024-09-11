Queen of pop
Caterina Valente died at the age of 93
The Italian-French singer died of natural causes at her home in Lugano (Switzerland), her management announced on Wednesday afternoon.
"At the request of the deceased, the funeral was held in strict privacy and there will be no further ceremonies or memorial services," it said in a statement.
The privacy of family and friends must be respected at this "most sensitive time". Caterina Valente sang 1500 songs in thirteen languages during her illustrious career: Schlager, chanson, swing, bossa nova, her stylistic range was overwhelming.
In 1976, the Canadian Spectator called her "Europe's answer to Doris Day, Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli". In Italy, she was also known as "La Grande Caterina" - in Germany, Caterina the Great. In 1985, she was awarded the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.
She was one of the great post-war stars of German culture and captured the hearts and ears of her audience with hits such as "Ganz Paris träumt von der Liebe" and "Tschau, Tschau Bambina".
Valente combined exoticism and elegance
Born on January 14, 1931 in Paris as the child of Italian artists, Valente sang in German, Italian, French, English and other languages and rose to international stardom. Valente brought exoticism and elegance to the staid German-speaking 50s and 60s, often with a wink, as in her hit "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Honolulu Strandbikini". But she also had chart hits in the USA, singing with Dean Martin or rock'n'roll icon Bill Haley.
In 1986, the Guinness Book of Records listed her as the most successful European singer with more than 1,350 published recordings. She enjoyed success in German-language cinema alongside Peter Alexander ("Liebe, Tanz und 1000 Schlager"), but was also present on television ("Die Caterina Valente-Show"). "I did everything I wanted to do, some better, some worse," said Caterina Valente in 2019, looking back with satisfaction.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
