Caterina Valente died at the age of 93

Valente combined exoticism and elegance

Born on January 14, 1931 in Paris as the child of Italian artists, Valente sang in German, Italian, French, English and other languages and rose to international stardom. Valente brought exoticism and elegance to the staid German-speaking 50s and 60s, often with a wink, as in her hit "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Honolulu Strandbikini". But she also had chart hits in the USA, singing with Dean Martin or rock'n'roll icon Bill Haley.