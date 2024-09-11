Modern pacemakers in use for heart patients

The human heart beats according to a certain rhythm, between 50 and 80 times a minute, in order to constantly supply the body with blood. If this does not happen fast enough, a pacemaker is sometimes implanted. The device works like a pacemaker by sending electrical impulses to the heart via one or more electrodes. With each of these impulses, the heart muscle contracts and brings the "life pump" into the right rhythm.

At the end of July 2024, the innovative pacemaker technology "Conduction System Pacing (CSP)" was successfully applied to an 82-year-old patient at the Wels-Grieskirchen Clinic (Upper Austria). This advanced therapy uses the heart's natural conduction pathways to achieve physiological cardiac stimulation.