Red Bull strikes again on the transfer market

The joy of victory in the Tour of Spain has not yet evaporated at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. On Wednesday there was again cause for celebration. The "cycling bulls" recorded their next notable new signing with the Spaniard Oier Lazkano.
Three days after the overall victory of top star Primoz Roglic at the Vuelta, the Bavarian-Salzburg cycling team Red-Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe announced its next reinforcement. The Spaniard Oier Lazkano will be riding for the World Tour team from the coming season, which has new opportunities since the billion-euro group joined the team.
Lazkano, a Basque, is only 23 years old and is seen as a great promise for the future. "Oier has already made a name for himself with his pure power. His style stands out in modern cycling: attack instinctively and follow through powerfully," says CEO Ralph Denk.
"A big step forward"
The newcomer, who is still riding for Gregor Mühlberger's Team Movistar until the end of the season, is likely to play a role in the spring classics in particular. As recently as June, however, he also impressed in the Critérium du Dauphiné with tenth place in the overall standings. "I think this will be a big step forward in my career," said a delighted Lazkano.
The winner of the Clasica Jaen in February is not the only rider to be presented as a new addition to the Bulls in recent weeks. The New Zealanders Laurence Pithie and Finn Fisher-Black, the Dutch twins Tim and Mick Van Dijke and the Italian super talent Giulio Pellizzari have also been presented. Remco Evenepoel, who won gold twice at the Olympic Games in Paris, is also still hotly tipped.
