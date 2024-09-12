New season begins
ATV veteran “Specki” in “Forsthaus Rampensau”
The "Mei potschertes Lebn" lovebirds Patrick ("Specki") & Natascha are moving into "Forsthaus Rampensau".
He can be described as an ATV veteran: Ex-"Teenager werden Mütter" star Patrick aka "Specki". At a young age, it was only a negative paternity test that shattered his daddy luck, but not his TV career. Patrick mutated into a ladies' man and lived the Casanova life in the Prater. He regularly lets viewers know what he has been up to in recent years in "Mei potschertes Lebn".
Great love
And at his side for the past three years: the love of his life, Natascha. Will he continue his lucky streak in "Forsthaus Rampensau"? "I've wanted to be in the Forsthaus since the first season, and now it's finally worked out. My recipe for success is that I cook her up in the house with my wit and then pan her during the games," says Patrick.
On cloud nine
The two of them are still on cloud nine, as they prove to each other time and again with small tokens of appreciation in everyday life. But watch out: Little bouts of jealousy are not unheard of for these two either. This makes it all the more important that the two lovebirds keep their eyes firmly on the prize: Leaving the Kärntner Alm as "Rampensau 2024" including prize money of 20,000 euros. "I'm mainly moving in because of Patrick and because there's 20,000 euros to be won. If I don't win, then at least it was an exciting vacation," says Natascha.
Jazz Gitti and "Wildsau"
After "Wildsau" Lydia Kelovitz & "Bauer sucht Frau" star Johannes Höfinger, reality stars Zoe & Robert, cheese king Roland Ludomirska & butler Dominic, social media stars Max Weißenböck & Selina Hager, "Bauer sucht Frau" favorites Sarah & Stefan, Austropop legend Jazz Gitti & cartomancer Carmen, as well as the community building duo Julia & Hansi, lovebirds Patrick & Natascha are the eighth couple of the 3rd season of "Forsthaus Rampensau". "Forsthaus Rampensau" season. Will they manage to shine together in the games and prevail against the competition? That will be revealed from October 3 on JOYN & ATV. The other couples will follow before the start of the show.
