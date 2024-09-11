Performance on ARD
Andy Borg: Embarrassing slip-up during live show
For decades, presenter, singer and entertainer Andy Borg has been an integral part of the pop scene. But even an old show business hand like him can sometimes make mistakes - as he just did on "Immer wieder sonntags". However, it wasn't the first mishap this year ...
Everything has an end, only the microphone has two - as Andy Borg has now painfully discovered. The embarrassing mishap happened to the veteran professional during a live ARD broadcast of all things. Before the presenter and pop star started his song "Es war einmal", he put his microphone in his trouser pocket so that he had both hands free - Borg wanted to get the guests in the mood for "Immer wieder sonntags".
Just in time for his performance, he grabbed the microphone again and began to sing - but he was holding it upside down. This didn't affect the vocals, as they were obviously coming from the tape.
When Borg noticed the slip-up, he finally turned the microphone around - confidently, as if it was part of the show.
Not the first mishap
Back in the summer, there was a playback mishap during the show "Schlager-Spaß mit Andy Borg". When Borg wanted to sing along to his song "Cara Mia", only music from the tape was played, but no lyrics. The entertainer - all professional - tried to cover up the mistake and pretended that the microphone wasn't working.
A short time later, the missed line was played and Borg continued to sing as if nothing had happened.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
