Holiday on Ice – The biggest ice show in the world
World class on the ice! From 16 to 26.01.2025 HOLIDAY ON ICE brings a new ice show that knows no limits. NO LIMITS shows figure skating and artistry at the highest level. Get your tickets now for this visually stunning production exclusively in the Krone ticket store at -30% off.
NO LIMITS is the name of the new production, which combines innovation and tradition in a unique way and promises a completely new universe of spectacular live entertainment. The brilliant production raises the global figure skating phenomenon to an unprecedented level and will once again thrill the whole family this year.
Love knows no boundaries
Let yourself be whisked away into a world where the boundaries between fantasy and reality become blurred. No Limits' playfully tells a rousing love story that takes you on a captivating hero's journey between unknown worlds. From the first to the last second, you will be captivated by this unique show in the Wiener Stadthalle.
Don't miss the opportunity to be there live when the world's best figure skaters showcase their extraordinary talent with spectacular stunts!
Biggest ice show in the world at the Wiener Stadthalle
Get your tickets at the best price up to and including 18.9.2024. In the Krone ticket store you get an exclusive -30% discount on your tickets at ticket.krone.at.
HOLIDAY ON ICE - No Limits
Thu, 16.01.2025 - Sun, 26.01.2025
Wiener Stadthalle - Hall D,Vienna
CROWN DEAL: -30%
Bookable up to and including 18.9.2024 exclusively in the Krone ticket store at ticket.krone.at
