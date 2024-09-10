Babler at krone.tv:
Foreign offenders should “do time” with us
SPÖ party chairman Andreas Babler gives himself and the SPÖ a school grade of "three to two" for their work to date: "We are visible and tangible and have passion." He has many demands on the topics of migration, work, the economy and health, as he explains in the krone.tv summer interview with Gerhard Koller and Jana Pasching.
Andreas Babler wants to "improve" the situation in Austria with the SPÖ - even when it comes to the issue of migration. Parallel structures, overburdened classes, values courses and a lack of integration support staff: "24 years of ÖVP and FPÖ responsibility in the Ministry of the Interior have shown what is going wrong. Those who shout loudly are actually responsible for the problems in the country. They have created these conditions themselves. The people feel that."
Possibility of a repatriation agreement
When asked about the deportation of convicted criminals, Babler says that there must be the possibility of carrying out repatriations. "We have now gone 14 years under the FPÖ and ÖVP without a single repatriation agreement." It is no wonder that the employees of the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA) are desperate. In principle, however, Babler is in favor of criminals "sitting" in this country, as he explains, and not being deported to a country "where they are celebrated for their deeds and then come back to us two years later."
Asked about Hans-Peter Doskozil, who recently said that they would talk about personnel after the election, Babler says: "Yes, I myself will talk about personnel." He finds the fact that this could be referring to himself "a bit tiring", as he explains.
Nehammer "completely isolated"
ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer had "completely isolated himself" with his demand that there be no new taxes. He won't find anyone there." Babler vehemently rules out a coalition with the FPÖ. They have been "systematically attacking the democratic pillars for years".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
