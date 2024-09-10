Foreign offenders should “do time” with us

Possibility of a repatriation agreement

When asked about the deportation of convicted criminals, Babler says that there must be the possibility of carrying out repatriations. "We have now gone 14 years under the FPÖ and ÖVP without a single repatriation agreement." It is no wonder that the employees of the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA) are desperate. In principle, however, Babler is in favor of criminals "sitting" in this country, as he explains, and not being deported to a country "where they are celebrated for their deeds and then come back to us two years later."